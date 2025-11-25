3 workers killed, 2 injured as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh), Nov 25 (PTI) Three workers were killed and two others injured after a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, all workers of a flower decoration shop in Bemetara and hailing from West Bengal, were returning from neighbouring Kabirdham district after completing a decoration order, a police official here said.

The accident occurred near Karesara in the wee hours when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the goods vehicle, killing three of its occupants and leaving two others injured, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Rajput (35), Gopal Singh (35) and Prashanta Dhara (25), all residents of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal, the official said.

The injured persons -- Ajay Vishwakarma (22) of Bemetara, who was driving the vehicle, and Shubhashish Chakraborty (42) hailing from West Bengal -- have been hospitalised, he said.

These workers from West Bengal had been working with the flower decoration shop for the past one month.

Police have launched efforts to trace the truck driver who fled the scene along with his vehicle after the accident, the official added. PTI COR TKP GK