3 workers suffer burn injuries at steel plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Sep 28 (PTI) Three contract workers suffered burn injuries at the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) on Sunday, an official said.

The injured have been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital, he said.

Hot metal might have spilled onto the floor owing to a mechanical snag, resulting in burn injuries to the three workers at the steel melting shop-2 of the plant, BSP communication department head Manikant Dhan said.

All efforts were underway to provide the best treatment to the injured workers, he added.