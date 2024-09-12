3-year-old boy dies as speeding motorcycle falls on him; rider flees

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) A three-year-old boy playing near his house died after a motorcycle hit him before falling on him when its rider lost control over it in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

"The toddler, identified as Faian Abdul Mannan, was playing with his brother near a Shiva temple close to his house at Kopar when a speeding motorcycle hit him and fell on him around 3.30 pm. The two-wheeler was being ridden in a reckless manner and the accident took place as its rider lost control over it," an official of Narpoli police station said.

The boy died on the spot and his body was later sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, the official said.

After the accident, the motorcyclist did not stop to provide help to the victim and fled from the spot, he said, adding that the accused is yet to be identified.

The victim's mother later lodged a complaint, based on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Efforts to trace the motorcyclist were on, the official said.