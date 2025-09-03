3-year-old boy dies of snakebite at anganwadi centre in Chhattisgarh's Korea district

Korea (Chhattisgarh), Sep 3 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died after being bitten by a venomous snake at an anganwadi centre in a village in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the anganwadi (child care centre) in Kadamnara village when the boy was washing his hands in the campus after having meal served there, said Lalmani Singh, a worker at the facility.

As per eyewitnesses, a snake emerged from a small hole near the hand-washing area and bit the boy.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a car, but he later succumbed, Singh added.

After the post-mortem examination, the boy's body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday.