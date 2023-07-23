3-year-old boy falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescued after hours

Nalanda, Jul 23 (PTI) A three-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in Kul village in Silao block, they said.

The boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, was playing with his friends when he accidentally slipped into the borewell which was left uncovered, they added.

He was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after an operation that lasted for hours, officials said.

He was admitted to a hospital, they said.