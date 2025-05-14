3-year-old dies as fire engulfs house

Thane, May 14 (PTI) A three-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a fire broke out in a house at Kasara in the district, police said.

The incident took place around 8 on Tuesday morning.

A fire broke out at the house of Datta Bule, located on the Vashala bypass road. Passersby, including some local boys who were on their way to play cricket, tried to douse the fire and rescue those who were inside.

Krishna Bule, three-and-half years old, could not escape from the house, said inspector Suresh Gavit of Kasara police station.

His body was recovered later, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR KRK