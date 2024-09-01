3-year-old dies in sleep as wall of house collapses amid heavy rain

Berhampur, Sept 1 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was killed in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday after the wall of his house collapsed on him amid heavy rain, police said.

The incident happened in Tota Sahi village in Baibili panchayat, they said.

The deceased was identified as Rishi Pradhan, the son of Basant Pradhan.

The baby was sleeping when a wall of the thatched house collapsed, locals said.

When taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Bhanjanagar, doctors declared him dead, Tahsildar Umashankar Behera said.

A sum of Rs 10,000 was sanctioned for the parents of the deceased from the district Red Cross fund, he said. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM