3-year-old drowns in pit in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A three-year-old girl drowned in a sewer water filled pit in a vacant plot in northwest Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the Begumpur area. It is suspected that the girl fell into the pit while playing.

"A call regarding kidnapping was received at 9 am on Sunday. The family suspected the girl was kidnapped when she was playing outside their house," the official said.

The victim's family later found that she had fallen in the pit in a nearby vacant plot. With the help of local residents, they pulled the child from the water and rushed her to Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini where doctors declared her dead.

Advertisment

The grieving family members demanded justice, claiming that the negligence of the authorities who failed to check waterlogging led to their child's death. PTI BM BM RT RT RT