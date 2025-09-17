3-year-old found dead in lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was found dead in Ana Sagar Lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday, police said.

Police suspect that she was thrown in the lake by her mother, who was walking on a pathway late Tuesday night.

"A woman was walking on the chaupati late night. When a police team patrolling in the area enquired, she said her daughter had gone missing and she was searching for her. She also denied help from the police in searching the child," the police said.

The police team then left and examined CCTV footage from the area. In one footage, the woman was seen with the girl, and in another footage, she was alone.

Following this, the police started a search operation and found the girl's body in the Ana Sagar Lake.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SDA ANM HIG