3-year-old girl dies after falling into drain in Patna

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died after allegedly falling into an open drain in Patna's Naubatpur area, police said on Friday.

The body of the girl was recovered from the drain in Sarasar village on Thursday evening.

"Family members of the girl found her body in the drain, following which they informed the police. Police personnel reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination," SDPO (Phulwari Sharif) Deepak Kumar said.

The exact cause of the incident can only be known from the post-mortem report, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI PKD SOM