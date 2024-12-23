3-year-old girl falls into borewell in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) A girl aged around three years fell into a borewell in the Sarund area in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan on Monday.

SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said that the open borewell is around 150 feet deep.

He said that the girl, Chetna, was playing in the agricultural field of his father when she accidently slipped into the borewell and added that efforts to rescue the girl have started.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke to the officers and instructed them to ensure speedy rescue of the girl. PTI SDA MNK MNK