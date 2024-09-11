3-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Rohini, accused nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she was sleeping with her mother in Rohini, officials said here on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the 25-year-old accused and launched further investigation into the matter, they said, adding that a call regarding the incident was received at the Begumpur police station.

The victim's mother reported that her three-year-old daughter was sleeping on the cot and after some time, she noticed that her daughter was missing, a senior police official said.

"She searched for her daughter and found her in the bushes in the vicinity. A youth was also present there, who ran away after seeing the victim's mother. On the statement of the victim’s mother, an FIR under sections 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Begumpur police station," said the officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK