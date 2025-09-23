3-year-old killed, 6 injured as auto rams into parked trailer in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was killed and six others injured on Tuesday morning when an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary trailer here, police said.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition and have been referred to the Trauma Centre at BHU, Varanasi, for treatment, police said.

The incident took place near Katesar in the Mughal Sarai police station area around 5 am, Gaganraj Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mughal Sarai, said.

The deceased child was identified as Richa. The injured include Mohit (40), Baby (36), Anand (6), Vaishali (14), Shashi (45), and Sanjay (4), all residents of Mangraur.

The victims were returning from Varanasi, where they had gone to perform the last rites of the child's mother, when the accident occurred, he said.

Police said they have seized the trailer and taken its driver into custody for further investigation. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG