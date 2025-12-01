3 years of Congress govt's misrule black chapter in Himachal: State BJP chief

Una (HP), Dec 1 (PTI) Taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his remark that the BJP is divided into five factions, the party's Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal on Monday challenged the CM to call for elections immediately if he truly believes that the BJP is divided.

Bindal added that the people's mandate will clearly show where the Congress stands.

Interacting with mediapersons in Una, he referred to the remark of CM Sukhu that the BJP is divided into five factions and the BJP leaders are making statements to stay relevant, and said that "if the CM truly believes that the BJP is divided, he can hold Assembly elections and the people's mandate will clearly show where the Congress stands." Sukhu has been saying that the BJP is divided in five groups -- belonging to J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Jai Ram Thakur, Rajiv Bindal and Harsh Mahajan -- and the leaders make "baseless statements" to stay relevant in politics.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is celebrating three years in office -- a "black chapter" of misrule, unemployment, false promises, debt and no development in the history of the state -- in Mandi on December 11, Bindal said.

The BJP would protest against the "administrative lapses, public distress and complete betrayal" with voters during the three years of Congress "misrule" on December 4 at Jorawar Stadium in Dharamshala, he added.

He said that Mandi is still reeling under the wounds of the monsoon disaster and thousands of people are forced to live in schools, dharamshalas, and relatives' houses, and celebrating anniversary is like rubbing salt in the wounds of the affected people.

These three years would be remembered for the collapse of law and order, rise in incidents of robbery, extortion, dacoity and shooting incidents have become common, he said and added that the people of Una are themselves eyewitnesses to these incidents.

He alleged that instead of providing jobs, the government has abolished nearly 1.5 lakh posts, committing grave injustice to the youth who were aspiring for employment. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK