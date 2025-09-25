3 young men, returning home on motorcycle, run over by truck in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Sept 25 (PTI) Three young men were killed as a truck ran over their motorcycle in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened near Mahanala in Patapur police station area when the trio were returning home from Sheragada to Digapahandi on Wednesday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Kumar Behera, K Bala Krushna Reddy and M Aswini Kumar Dora -- all aged between 18 and 20.

Police said they seized the truck, but the driver managed to flee the spot.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased's family from the CM's Relief Fund.

However, after the bodies reached their village on Thursday, their families, along with neighbours, blocked the road at Punjikayan Chhaka, demanding a hike in the compensation amount.

"The deceased persons were very poor. Due to the death of the young men, their families are left in a lurch. We urge the government to provide adequate compensation to their families," said an agitator.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prasant Patra visited the spot and tried to convince the agitators.

Forces were also deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

