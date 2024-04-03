3 youths arrested for raping minor

Medininagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Three youths were arrested by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, an officer said.

Advertisment

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatarpur) Naushad Alam told PTI that the incident occurred in a village under the Naudiha Bazar police station limit.

SDPO said the police acted swiftly on receiving the information and arrested three youths.

The arrested youths were being interrogated while the girl was sent for a medical check-up, he said. PTI COR BS RG