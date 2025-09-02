3 youths die of electrocution in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar, Sep 2 (PTI) In a freak accident, three youths died due to electrocution on Tuesday after an 11,000-volt high-tension wire snapped here and fell on the bike they were riding.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Bunty (27) of Sulkhani village and Amit (18) and Raj Kumar (30) of Sandlana village in Hisar district.

According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon, near a private school on Mirzapur Road.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Civil Hospital, Hisar, for postmortem, and the relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

The matter is under investigation. PTI COR SUN AMJ AMJ