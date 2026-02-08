3 youths held for opening fire at hospital, shopping mall in Haryana

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Feb 8 (PTI) Three youths were apprehended after a police encounter for allegedly opening fire at the reception area of a private hospital and outside a shopping mall here, officials said on Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The firing occurred on Saturday night. Police sources said that the accused wanted to create fear. However, the extortion angle is also being investigated.

The CCTV footage showed three youths, with their faces covered, entering the private hospital on Saturday night. While no one else was present, they opened fire at the reception area before fleeing.

Police said the accused also opened fire outside a shopping mall and fled.

Superintendent of Police Kamal Deep Goyal told reporters that upon receiving the information, the police set up multiple checkpoints and started searching for the accused.

On Sunday morning, the police intercepted them while they were on a bike and surrounded them near the Kasanpur area of Yamunanagar.

The accused opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, two youths suffered gunshot injuries, and the third one was injured after falling from the motorcycle. All were rushed to the hospital and have been apprehended.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG