3 youths killed after being hit by truck in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Three people were killed allegedly after they were hit by a speeding truck near Ekhara village here on Tuesday, police said.

The overloaded truck went out of control and overturned after hitting the three youths who were parking their motorcycle on the roadside, they said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Chandrakesh Singh said those killed have been identified as Mohd. Kaif(18), Mohd. Amir (20) and Mohd Saif (21).

The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. PTI COR SAB NB NB