3 youths stab 15-year-old to death in west Delhi's Inderpuri area

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) In a fit of rage, three youths stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a park in west Delhi after an altercation between them, police said on Thursday.

The murder happened on Tuesday in Harit Park in the Inderpuri area. The accused, all minors, fled the scene after the incident, a senior police officer said.

Police received a call around 9 pm regarding the stabbing of a boy and immediately reached the spot, the officer said.

The injured boy was admitted to Kapoor Medical Centre, Naraina, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. "The victim had sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen," the official said.

Police have recovered the murder weapon and further investigation is underway, the officer said.