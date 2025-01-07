3-yr-old girl raped in Bareilly, accused nabbed after chase

Bareilly (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl at a village in the Cantt police station limits in Bareilly district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was nabbed by police following a chase when he attempted to flee after committing the crime, they added.

Circle officer Pankaj Srivastava said on Monday afternoon, the accused lured the victim, who was playing outside her house, by promising to buy her toffee and chips.

The victim’s uncle, who saw the accused taking the girl away, informed her family members after she didn't return home.

During a search, the family members found the girl lying unconscious in a field about one-and-a-half kilometres from her house, Srivastava said.

The farmers working nearby told the family members they saw a young man running away from the scene after leaving the girl there, prompting the latter to launch a chase after informing police, the officer said.

Since the area where the accused headed fell under the Bithri Chainpur police station, Cantt police alerted their counterparts there who nabbed the youth from Transport Nagar after a chase, Srivastava said. PTI COR NAV ARI