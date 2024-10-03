30 booked as group protests in Mumbai against killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Mumbai police have booked nearly 30 persons for holding a candlelight protest march without permission at the city’s Govandi area after Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, an official said on Thursday.

The protest march took place on Tuesday evening between Imamwada and Bainganwadi locality in violation of the prohibitory orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), which were issued on September 12, the official said.

A 36-year-old policeman received on WhatsApp a video of the protest, which showed that slogans were raised in support of Palestine and against Israel, he said. The protesters were also holding posters of Nasrallah during the candlelight march, the official said.

The Shivaji Nagar police registered a case on Wednesday evening against seven identified and over 20 unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant” and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut on September 28. PTI DC NR