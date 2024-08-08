30 booked for road blockade after accident in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against nearly 30 persons for allegedly blocking a road after an accident in which an auto-rickshaw occupant died and another person were injured in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

At around 7.15 am on Wednesday, a trailer proceeding on GTI Road in Nhava Sheva area hit an auto-rickshaw.

Two occupants of the auto-rickshaw were injured and one of them, Bharat Rama Thakur (52), a local resident, died, the official from Nhava Sheva police station said.

The injured person was hospitalised.

Later, between 2 pm and 4 pm, nearly 30 persons from nearby villagers assembled on JNPT road.

They staged a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) and shouted slogans, demanding the person responsible for the accident be handed over to them or else they will not take possession of the victim's body, he said.

The police detained the trailer driver, Amjad Rafique Khan (42), and booked him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

However, the protesters wanted the police to hand over the driver to them and blocked the road for a couple of hours, he said.

The police registered an FIR against 30 protesters, including 15 identified, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said. PTI COR GK