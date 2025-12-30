30 detained after clash between two communities near Sanand in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Police have detained at least 30 persons after members of two communities clashed and hurled stones at each other after an altercation over a small issue near Sanand town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The violence took place at Kalana village on Monday night and again on Tuesday morning, he said.

"People belonging to two communities came face-to-face after an altercation between some youths, and later engaged in stone pelting," district Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the village following the incident and the situation is under control, he said.

Providing details of the incident, the SP said, "When two youths from a community were passing by a village pond on their motorcycle on Monday evening, some youngsters from another community, who were sitting there, picked up a fight with the duo and asked why they were looking at them." These youths were at loggerheads for some time over the issue of "popularity" in social media, as both the groups claimed to be more famous than the other on social media platforms, Jat said.

"Following the altercation, nearly 60 persons from both the communities came face-to-face and hurled stones at each other on Monday night. They engaged in stone-pelting again on Tuesday morning. Police force reached the spot and took control of the situation," the SP said.

Based on the complaints given by both the sides, the police registered two separate FIRs of rioting and detained 30 suspects for questioning. A combing operation is underway to nab the culprits involved in the violence, he said. PTI PJT PD NP