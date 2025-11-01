30 films from 14 nations to light up TIFFS in J-K capital

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Thirty films from 14 countries have been shortlisted for screening at the three-day International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS), set to open on November 12, organisers said here on Saturday.

The festival, now in its fourth edition, aims to turn the J-K's summer capital into a vibrant hub of global cinema, bringing together filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles.

A statement from festival Directors Rohit Bhat and Rakesh Roshan Bhat said that the opening ceremony will be held on the evening of November 12 at the historic Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

"This year, TIFFS received over 100 film entries from 20 countries, out of which 30 projects from 14 countries have been shortlisted by an eminent jury panel for screening. These include 20 short films, six feature films, and four documentaries," it said.

TIFFS has evolved into a symbol of Kashmir's artistic resurgence, drawing filmmakers and audiences from across the world, it said.

"This year's response has been phenomenal, and we are excited to showcase some truly outstanding cinema that bridges cultures and celebrates storytelling," the statement added. PTI TAS VN VN