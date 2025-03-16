30 injured as mini-bus turns turtle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Jammu: At least 30 passengers, mostly women, were injured when their mini-bus turned turtle on a hilly road in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Two of the 30 are seriously injured and they have been rushed the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

The accident took place near Tara Morh when the bus was on its way to Pouni in Reasi from Moughla in Rajouri district, the officials said.

They said 30 passengers, including 22 women, were injured in the accident and were hospitalised.

Two of the seriously injured persons -- Rafaqat Ali and Goutam Sharma -- were referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.