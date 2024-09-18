30 injured in head-on collision of buses in Assam

Rangia (Assam), Sep 18 (PTI) At least 30 people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

The buses were moving towards Guwahati and Goalpara in opposite directions when the accident took place at Rampur in Vijaynagar Outpost in the morning, they said.

"At least 30 people suffered injuries, including some of serious nature. We moved them to Mirza Community Health Centre and Rampur Public Health Centre for treatment," a police officer said.

Investigation is underway, he said.