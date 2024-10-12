30 lakh Tirupati laddu prasadams sold during Brahmotsavams: TTD

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 12 (PTI) As many as 30 lakh laddus were sold during the past eight days of annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills, Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) said on Saturday.

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, concluded today with around 15 lakh devotees having satisfactory darshan of Vahana Sevas, which includes 3.5 lakh on the day of Garuda Seva alone, sans the last day.

“As many as 30 lakh small laddus, Rs 50 each, were sold this year during the first eight days of Brahmotsvamas. Last year also the same number of laddus were sold,” a senior official of TTD told PTI.

Meanwhile, a press release from the TTD, the custodian of the world richest Hindu temple said the Hundi collection stood at Rs 26 crore this year as against Rs 2 crore up over last year in the same period.

Quoting the Executive Officer, the release said over 26 lakh devotees were served Annaprasadams (sacred offerings) this year as against 16 lakh devotees during last year's Brahmotsavams.

Around 4,000 Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) from around seven states provided services to lakhs of devotees this year as against 3300 last year.

As many as 45 medical doctors, 60 paramedical staff and 13 ambulances were used to provide better medical assistance to the devotees.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on behalf of the state government, presented silk robes to Srivari temple on October 4, the first day of the Brahmotsavams and appreciated the arrangements made by TTD for the convenience of the devotees, it further said. PTI GDK ROH