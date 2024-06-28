30 Muslims have converted to Hinduism, claims Indore group; no coercion complaint so far, say cops

Indore, Jun 28 (PTI) A group of 30 Muslims have converted to Hinduism in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a social organisation based here claimed on Friday, while police said it had not got any complaint so far of coercion in this connection.

Local organisation 'Sajha Sanskriti Manch' president Sam Pawri told reporters 30 persons, including 14 women, had converted from Islam to Hinduism under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

Eyewitnesses said these persons took part in Hindu rituals, which included chanting of Vedic hymns, that took place in Khajrana Ganesh temple here.

These people have submitted an affidavit to the district administration under Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021 proclaiming they are voluntarily changing their religion, Pawri said.

"We have received information about 28 people participating in a ritual for voluntary change of religion at Khajrana Ganesh temple. We have not received any complaint so far that these people have changed religion due to any pressure, influence or greed. If a complaint is received, appropriate legal steps will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told PTI.

The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021 was enacted to prohibit religious conversions through force, fraud or greed and violators can face jail of up to 10 years and Rs1 lakh fine.