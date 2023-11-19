'30 per cent commission BRS govt' should be sent packing after Nov 30 polls: BJP chief Nadda

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Charging the BRS MLAs with collecting 30 per cent commission in the state government’s 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming assembly polls and urged the people to elect the saffron party.

Nadda, who addressed rallies at Narayanpet and Chevella, also alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project "served as an ATM" for Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and it became a "symbol of corruption".

"The cost of Kaleswaram project, which was a Rs 38,000 crore project, rose to Rs 1.20 lakh crore today. A scam took place in this also ," he said.

He said the BJP, after coming to power in Telangana, will investigate the alleged corruption in the project and send the culprits to prison.

Accusing Rao of indulging in appeasement politics for the sake of votes, the BJP chief said he has made Urdu as the second official language besides proposing to increase the reservation of a particular community to 12 per cent from the 4 per cent, which was "unconstitutional".

He also alleged that temple lands in the state were being utilised for other purposes.

"Did the (BRS) MLAs take 30 per cent commission in Dalit Bandhu scheme or not? Did KCR ask in legislators meeting that you (MLAs) are taking 30 per cent cut or not? This 30 per cent commission government should go on November 30 and a BJP government should be brought in and we need to work towards that," Nadda said.

Did anyone get the benefit of 'Dalit Bandhu', he asked the gathering.

'Dalit Bandhu' is a flagship Dalit welfare scheme of the BRS which provides financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

Nadda accused the Congress government in Karnataka of not implementing its five guarantees in that state, including 200 units free power, free bus rides for women and unemployment dole.

"Either KCR or Congress. One thing is guaranteed. That is corruption. Development is Modi's guarantee," he said.

He claimed that Telangana was reeling under 8.5 per cent inflation and the fuel prices are highest in the country, with the KCR government not reducing VAT on fuel.

Nadda alleged that KCR is engaged in promoting his family members by betraying those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana statehood, pushing the state backward.

Naming the families of Farooq Abdullah and Muftis in J-K, Chautalas in Haryana, Badals in Punjab, late Mulayam Singh Yadav in UP, Lalu Prasad in Bihar, Thackerays and Pawars in Maharashtra, Mamata Banerjee and her cousin in West Bengal, Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, Stalin in Tamil Nadu and KCR in Telangana, he said the BJP is fighting family parties all over the country.

KCR looted farmers and betrayed youth and women and brought destruction in the name of development, he alleged.

While PM Modi does politics of people's satisfaction, KCR indulges in appeasement, he charged.

The 'Dharani' integrated land records management system brought in by the BRS government was a means to snatch away the lands of the poor, he alleged.

He also referred to alleged scams by the BRS government related to government lands at Miyapur in Hyderabad, Outer Ring Road in the city and the implementation of the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

"Do you get 5G in phone or not? In Telangana, there is 5G of KCR. It is garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghuskhori (bribery), ghaplebazi (scam) and goondaraj. Should such a government be allowed to continue," he said.

He told the gathering to vote for lotus to achieve progress of youth, farmers, women and other sections.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has been transformed into the fifth largest economy and Modi should be brought back as Prime Minister in 2024 for India to become the third largest economy in the world.

The BJP chief highlighted the achievements and welfare schemes of the Modi government.

Nadda also highlighted the BJP's promises in its Telangana election manifesto, including making a BC leader as chief minister if the party is voted to power in Telangana, four free gas cylinders per year and provision of loans at a nominal interest rate of one per cent to women Self Help Groups (SHGs). PTI VVK SJR GDK SJR KH