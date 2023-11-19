'30 percent commission BRS govt' should be sent packing after Nov 30 polls: BJP chief Nadda

Hyderabad, Nov. 19 (PTI) Charging the BRS MLAs with collecting 30 per cent commission in the state government’s 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming assembly polls and urged the people to elect the saffron party.

Speaking in a rally at Narayanpet, Nadda also alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project "served as an ATM" for Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and it became a "symbol of corruption".

He said the BJP, after coming to power in Telangana, will investigate the alleged corruption in the project and send the culprits to prison.

Accusing Rao of indulging in appeasement politics for the sake of votes, the BJP chief said he has made Urdu as the second official language besides proposing to increase the reservation of a particular community to 12 per cent from the 4 per cent.

He also alleged that temple lands in the state were being utilised for other purposes.

“Did the BRS MLAs take 30 per cent commission in Dalit Bandhu scheme amounts or not? Have you (KCR) not said in the legislators meeting that MLAs are taking 30 per cent cut? This 30 per cent commission government should be sent packing on November 30 and a BJP government should be brought in and we need to work towards that,” Nadda said.

'Dalit Bandhu' is a flagship Dalit welfare scheme of the BRS which provides financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

He claimed that Telangana was reeling under 8.5 per cent inflation and the fuel prices are highest in the country. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH