30% reduction in 'chitta' consumption in three years: Sukhu tells Himachal assembly

Shimla, Mar 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the resolve of the government to deal sternly against drug menace and informed the state assembly that consumption of 'chitta' has been reduced by 30 per cent in the past three years.

Replying to a question in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said in the past three years, 4,780 cases related to 'chitta' have been registered and 37.981 kg of the banned substance has been recovered. Properties of 17 persons accused in drug cases has been seized, he said.

He also informed the House that 38 persons have died due to consumption of drugs between February 21, 2022 to February 20, 2025.

"There are several cases in which a person booked after the seizure of a small quantity like one gram of 'chitta' are getting bail from the court time and again and they are then working in cartels again by exploiting this legal remedy," Sukhu, who holds the home department, said.

Sukhu said his government would bring a new Bill during the session to make penal provision more stringent and a special task force would be constituted to ensure community participation to curb the drug menace. Besides, a rehabilitation centre would be set up at Kotla-Baidh in Solan district, he said.

Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur referred to the drug menace in the state as 'rengta (crawling) Himachal', a play on 'Udta Punjab', a film on the drug problem in Punjab.

At least 10 people have died due to a drug overdose and there would be a number of unreported cases as people are shy of disclosing such deaths, the BJP leader said.

He also questioned the government's claim that there has been a 30 per cent reduction in drug cases.