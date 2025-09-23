30 rescued from flooded village in Solapur district, 10 of them airlifted; NDRF, Army deployed

Pune, Sep 23 (PTI) An Army helicopter airlifted 10 people stranded in flood waters in a village in Madha tehsil of Solapur district in Maharashtra, while 20 other residents were rescued separately by authorities on Tuesday, according to officials.

Due to heavy rains in Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv districts for the two days, water is being discharged into the Sina river from Sina Kolegaon, Chandani and Khasapuri irrigation projects as well as into the Bhogawati river.

Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv districts are located adjoining Solapur and water discharge into the rivers has led to flooding in villages in Madha tehsil.

Around 10 people stranded in Darfal village (in Madha tehsil), which has witnessed flooding, were airlifted with the help of a helicopter belonging to the Indian Army. Also, 20 other residents were rescued from the village separately," said an official from the Solapur district administration.

Solapur collector Kumar Ashirvad said considering the flood-like situation in the western Maharashtra district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and units of the Army have been deployed in the affected areas for rescue and relief measures.

He said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Solapur district for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Considering the possibility of flood in North Solapur (Rural), Madha, Karmala, Mohol, Barshi, and Mandrup (South Solapur) talukas, NDRF and Army teams have been deployed to deal with any eventuality, said the bureaucrat. PTI SPK RSY