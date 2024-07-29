30 stalls removed from Mangaluru's famous food street in crackdown on street vendors

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 29 (PTI) The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has launched 'Operation Tiger,' targeting unauthorised street food vendors in the Mannagudda area and along Airport Road near Karnataka Polytechnic on July 29, officials said.

The crackdown has led to the clearing of Mangaluru’s famous food street in Mannagudda, an area previously bustling with activity. The operation resulted in the removal of approximately 30 illegal stalls, the officials said.

According to officials, the drive focused on vendors selling various fast food items, including fish dishes, chaats and egg preparations.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Rekha Shetty, Health Officer Dr Manjaiah Shetty, and officials from the revenue department, with the support of Barke and Kadri police stations to ensure security and crowd control.

This enforcement action followed an earlier promise by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who vowed to take stringent measures in response to increasing public complaints. Residents had voiced concerns about street vendors obstructing pedestrian movement and also posing potential health risks.

During the operation, four individuals who attempted to protest the clearance were detained by police in an attempt by the MCC to enforce municipal regulations and maintain order.

This sweep is part of a broader campaign aimed at regulating street vending and upholding the city's safety standards, the officials said. PTI CORR AMP ANE