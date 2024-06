Palghar, Jun 12 (PTI) Police have cracked 35 cases of motorcycle thefts in Palghar district by arresting nine persons, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 30 motorbikes of different brands collectively worth Rs 17,83,000 were recovered from the accused, all aged between 20 to 27 years, he said.

Police set up special teams to nab the accused persons after bike theft cases were reported mainly from Wada and Talasari areas. PTI COR NSK