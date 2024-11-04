30 students of Delhi govt schools reach Paris to take part in French course

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Thirty students from Delhi's government schools have arrived in Paris to participate in a French course at the Alliance Francaise de Paris.

Advertisment

This initiative targets students in classes 9 to 12, many of whom are first-generation school-goers, according to a statement.

These students will engage in an A2 level French course that includes immersive experiences such as living with host families and visiting cultural landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland from November 4 to 15, it stated.

The programme, organised by the French Embassy in India, stems from a partnership between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Alliance Francaise to enhance French language education in Delhi's schools, it said.

Advertisment

"This initiative aims to provide students with a deeper understanding of the French language and culture, broadening their global perspective and helping to bridge educational gaps," the statement stated.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, "No one had ever imagined that a child from a poor family studying in a government school would go abroad to study." He said this is nothing less than a dream.

"In 10 years, we have achieved what people used to call impossible. We are giving every child of Delhi all the opportunities that were available only to children of rich and wealthy families till now.

Advertisment

"Together with the people of Delhi, we will take this revolution to such heights that no one would have even imagine," he added. PTI SHB KSS KSS