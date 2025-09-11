30 trained canines to be inducted into Bihar Police dog squad

Patna: Thirty trained canines will be inducted into Bihar Police's dog squad soon, an official said.

Currently, these dogs are being trained at Moinabad-based Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Hyderabad.

"All 30 trained dogs will be inducted into Bihar Police's dog squad in the next two to three months", Additional Director General (CID) Parasnath told reporters here on Wednesday.

At present, there are 67 dogs in the squad, while the induction of an additional 30 dogs will take the strength of the squad to 97, the ADG said, adding that the sanctioned strength of the dog squad is 200.

Keeping in view the increasing use of dog squads, efforts are being made to increase the strength of dogs in the squad. The process is currently underway to buy an additional 50 dogs from Home Guard Training Institute in Punjab. The process for buying dogs for the squad will be completed in the next two to three months, he added.

Out of the 67 dogs currently working in the squad, 19 dogs have been trained to identify explosives, 21 dogs trained in tracking, 21 dogs have training in identifying liquor, while six dogs can detect narcotic and psychotropic substances, said the ADG.

The squad has different breeds of dogs that include 55 Labrador, six Belgian Malinois, four German Shepherd and two Golden Retriever. These dogs have been deployed in different police range headquarters.

These dogs are used in investigation of different criminal cases, identifying intoxicant drugs besides using them in spot inspection meant for VVIP programmes, the ADG said, adding that these dogs are being used in detecting and seizing illegal liquor consignment.