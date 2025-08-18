30 tribal students from Andaman and Nicobar on national integration tour meet Army chief in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A group of 30 meritorious students from the tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who are on a national integration tour, interacted with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the national capital on Monday, officials said.

The initiative seeks to expand the horizons of students from remote regions, nurturing awareness of India's development, rich heritage and enduring unity in diversity.

"Dweep se Delhi -- Integrating Indians For a Viksit Bharat. As part of the ongoing National Integration Tour 'Dweep se Delhi', 30 meritorious higher secondary students from the tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands interacted with General Upendra Dwivedi today," the Army posted on X.

The interaction took place at the South Block here.

The Chief of the Army Staff commended the students for their achievements in various fields and urged them to continue striving for excellence with commitment and perseverance.

"He also lauded the efforts of the Andaman and Nicobar Command for empowering the youth of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and enabling them to experience the vast opportunities our nation offers," it said.

Last Thursday, the students met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block, who urged them to contribute towards making India a powerful nation.

The interaction was part of 'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi', the seven-day national integration tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command. PTI KND KND NSD NSD