30 tribal students from Andaman to witness I-Day event at Red Fort; meet defence min

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A group of 30 meritorious students from the tribal communities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will witness the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday, officials said.

On Thursday, the students met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block, who urged them to contribute towards making India a powerful nation.

The interaction was part of 'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi', a seven-day national integration tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), officials said. These higher secondary students will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

During the interaction, Singh underscored the importance of human values, terming them as the most vital aspects in building a person's character.

He exhorted the students to remain rooted in human values and lay equal emphasis on building their character alongside academic pursuits.

Singh also urged them to face every challenge with confidence and without fear.

The defence minister motivated them to contribute towards "making India one of the most powerful nations" in the times to come, and extended his blessings for their future endeavours, the statement said.

He also offered sweets to the visiting students, and the meeting concluded with the presentation of a traditional handcrafted souvenir by the local tribal artisans of the islands, it added.

Singh commended the unique initiative by the ANC, supported by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, HQ Delhi Area, and the civil administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were also present during the interaction.

'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi' is designed with the aim to provide exposure to the youth from the remote island communities to India's rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and academic opportunities, the ministry said.

The itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort, India Gate, the National War Memorial in Delhi, and the Taj Mahal in Agra, along with premier institutions like the Delhi Technological University and the National Science Centre.

The programme reflects the government's commitment to fostering national integration and empowering future leaders from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the statement said. PTI KND ARI