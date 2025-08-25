30 workers rescued after ammonia gas leak at milk products factory in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Around 30 workers were rescued after ammonia gas leak at a milk products factory in Jalandhar on Monday evening, officials said.

Firemen broke through a wall of the factory located in the Surgical Complex in Jalandhar to rescue the workers trapped inside.

A fire brigade official said they received a call about the gas leakage at 5:15 pm.

"Our team rescued 25-30 people from the factory using ladders and a crane," Maninder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, Jalandhar, said.

The situation is presently under control, Singh said.