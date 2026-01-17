30-year-old dead, 1 injured as speeding car hits divider in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old civil engineer was killed while his friend got injured after their speeding car collided with a divider in the DLF Phase 1 area here on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, Mithilesh, Mohit and Anil Kumar were on their way to drop Bilal when the car near the Golf Course Road metro underpass went out of control and collided with a divider at around 1 am.

They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Anil dead and shifted Mithilesh into the ICU for treatment, while the other two were discharged after first aid, they said. All four worked in the same private company in Udyog Vihar, the police said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after the postmortem, they said.

"Statements from Mohit and Bilal will be recorded to provide accurate information about the accident. Footage from CCTV cameras installed around the scene is also being examined", ASI Chandagi Ram, the investigating officer, said. PTI COR APL APL