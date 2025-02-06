30-year-old man beaten to death by a friend in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten by his friend after both of them got into an argument while drinking alcohol here, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received on February 4 about an unidentified man lying near Choudhary Heera Singh ki Samadhi near Jindpur Nala in outer north Delhi police said, adding that the victim was later identified as Bhagwan Dass. He was a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh, they added.

An FIR was registered and after reviewing CCTV footage of the area, Subhash, a friend of the deceased, was arrested.

Clothes and shoes with bloodstains were found in his possession.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that the two were consuming alcohol together when an argument escalated into a violent altercation.

Police suspect the victim was fatally struck on the head during the scuffle. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM ARD ARD