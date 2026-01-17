30-year-old man commits suicide in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara (Punjab), Jan 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck cleaner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in the Kotrani locality here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashu. He allegedly used a woollen scarf to hang himself from the ceiling fan, Satnampura Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said.

According to the police, Ashu, who had married for about a year and had no children, was alone at home when the incident occurred.

The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police added.