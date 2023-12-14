30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on December 6 when the nine-year-old girl was playing outside her residence. An unidentified man touched the girl inappropriately while talking to her, he said.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's parents and based on it, an FIR (first information report) was registered under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the accused, he said.

The police examined CCTV footage of the area and relied on technical analysis to track down the man, who was arrested after interrogation, the official added. PTI DC RSY