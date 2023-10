Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead in the Khardhani area of Jaipur on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

They said unidentified assailants came on a motorcycle and opened fire at Ashish Kumawat.

The victim's body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy, they added.

According to police, the family members of the deceased suspect the involvement of a neighbour in the murder and the matter is being investigated. PTI SDA AG IJT IJT