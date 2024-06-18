30-year-old man stabbed by friend in Delhi's Mehrauli area

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed by his friend when they were consuming alcohol in Mehrauli area of south Delhi, police on Tuesday said.

A PCR Call was received at the Mehrauli police station on Monday regarding stabbing by a man, they said.

"The caller was the wife of the victim. A team was sent to the location at Gadhwal Colony and the victim was identified as Vipin. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," said a senior police officer.

An FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and further investigation was taken up, police said.

"The police team nabbed the accused and a knife was also recovered from his possession from his house," said the officer.

The accused, who has been identified as Rohit, disclosed during interrogation that they both are friends, police said.

"Rohit told the police that he and Vipin had been drinking together and were intoxicated. Vipin started abusing him which led Rohit to attack him with a knife. Further investigation into the matter has been launched," said the officer. PTI BM AS AS