30-year-old man stabbed, shot dead in Palamu in suspected case of gang rivalry

Medininagar, Oct 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said.

Hasan Ali, an accused in a murder case, was allegedly abducted by five men on a bike from the Shahpur area and killed about 3 km away, they said.

"The incident happened around 7 am. Preliminary investigation suggests that a dispute among them over some issues led to the murder. An investigation is underway," said Chainpur police station's officer-in-charge Shreeram Sharma.

A CCTV camera has caught Ali being forcibly taken away on a bike, he said, adding that police are trying to identify the men behind the incident.

Medininagar's SDPO Mani Bhushan Prasad said Ali had criminal antecedents.

"He was an accused in a murder case and had gone to jail in 2020. A bottle of a banned cough syrup was found in his pocket," Prasad said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), he said.