30-year-old sales manager jumps to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) A sales manager of a private company has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of a residential society in the Badshahpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Naman Choudhary (30), a native of Mansarovar, Jaipur, worked as a sales manager at a private company in Manesar.

He lived in Tulip Violet Society, where the incident took place late Monday night, they said.

Nearby people rushed Choudhary to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, the police said. Choudhary's father Mukesh Chaudhary said his son was depressed for the last few days and was undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer said that no any suicide note was recovered and the body of the deceased was handed over his family after the post-mortem.