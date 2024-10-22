30-year-old tempo driver killed in road accident in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old tempo driver died here on Tuesday when the vehicle collided with a divider and overturned, police said.

They said the vehicle was going towards Mohan Nagar from the Kaushambi bus station.

According to police, the vehicle collided with a divider near the metro bus station and overturned.

Passengers sitting in the vehicle escaped unhurt, they said.

ACP Sahibabad Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said the deceased has been identified as Rahul.

He said when the tempo flipped over, Rahul's head got crushed under the weight of the vehicle and he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, Upadhyay said. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT