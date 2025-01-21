30-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her house in broad daylight in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The police rushed to the scene near Venjaramoodu after receiving information and found Athira, 30, the wife of a priest working at a nearby temple, dead with a deep cut on her neck.

Police said that the attacker had stabbed her on the side of the neck and then dragged the knife, severing her jugular vein. The police in Kadinamkulam station said they were informed about the incident at around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

They believe it happened sometime after her husband left for the temple at 5 am.

Police suspect that a young man from Ernakulam, who had befriended the woman through a social media platform, could be the attacker. They said the woman had been in contact with the man for some time, and he visited her house after her husband left for work.

There are no CCTV cameras near her house in Kadinamkulam, and police are investigating to locate the suspect. They added that the man fled on the woman’s scooter.

Athira was a homemaker and is survived by her eight-year-old son. PTI KPK TGB ADB